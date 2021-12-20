In addition to sports watches, there are many more sports tools that can help us know our body precisely in order to avoid injuries or problems. The heart monitors They are increasingly used in cardio sports and training since they are comfortable and simple in addition to helping us in the race.

An example of them is the Garmin HRM Dual that offers your heart rate data in real time with ANT + connectivity and Bluetooth technology.





Garmin HRM Dual, Dual Streaming Heart Rate Monitor, ANT +

Now you can get it in Amazon for 47.99 euros (before 69.99 euros). It has a battery life of up to 3.5 years and the adjustable soft fabric strap can be detached from the device and can be washed for easy maintenance.

It is compatible with Garmin devices, online training applications such as Zwift or exercise equipment in the gym. You can use it outdoors as it works with temperatures between -5 and 50 ° C.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Images | Amazon

In Vitónica | 15 invisible friend gifts for sports lovers for less than 15 euros