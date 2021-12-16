When you have your space you like to decorate it to your liking, even with products that fulfill different functions, such as this sound bar that will not only help you to listen to your video games, movies and series in the best quality but it will illuminate your room, room or games room with very attractive RGB lights. Its price is very affordable, only 29 eurosFor that amount you can take home a product that can help you in both aspects.

Is Woxter Big Bass 320 soundbar it can be said that it has the elements to be the perfect combination between quality, usability and performance. Thanks to the system RGB lighting The experience of playing games, watching a movie or listening to music takes a total turn, as it will be much more rewarding and enjoyable, not only visually but also sensory.

You can use it with different devices, for example if you want to use it with your Xbox you will have a sound experience in your video games superior to what you had previously, but since your Xbox is not only in games but you can use streaming platforms, the watching movies, series and listening to music will be great. Additionally you can use this sound bar with your TV, smartphone, tablet, computer, iPad and more.

It has an elegant design with a stylish grid and built in high quality fabric, the lights can be turned off if you wish since on the back there is an on / off button With which you can activate and deactivate them as you want to do it, since if you are in an illuminated environment it does not make much sense to have them turned on.

Last updated on 2021-12-15. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

This sound bar has a power of 20W with a frequency response between 60Hz and 20Hz, it is powered via a USB cable and has a 3.5mm jack to connect with the different devices I mentioned above. It’s a pretty light barI’m talking about barely over half a kilogram (577 grams exactly) and its measurements are 47.5 x 7.8 x 8.3 cm.

On the side it has a volume wheel so you can adjust it according to your taste, it can be more or less loud depending on what you want, if you are going to watch a movie and want something similar to the cinema you will have to adjust it at a fairly high volume, if you want something quieter a lower volume is appropriate, and the sound will remain just as clean, 29 euros It is an economical price for the quality that the product offers and the compatibility it has with various devices. Ideal to add some power to the audio of the monitor, or to also be able to listen to music from your Xbox.

