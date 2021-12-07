In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

It’s a bummer when you want to wear your favorite garment, but it still hasn’t dried after washing. This hot air dryer in addition to drying, disinfects.

In winter dry the clothes It is quite a problem, if you don’t have a dryer. And even so, if it is a drum, it mistreats delicate clothes.

This Frictionless hot air clothes dryer also kills viruses and bacteria, and it only costs 84.99 euros on Amazon. With free shipping in one day.

It is a removable tumble dryer, which assembles in 3 minutes and can be easily stored in a box in any closet. It only occupies 38.5 x 52 x 60 centimeters (165 x 90 cm when unfolded).

Clothes dryer with hot air that also kills viruses and bacteria, only 84.99 euros

The Secamatic Turbo Plus tumble dryer have a power of 1,000 W and heats the indoor air to 65 degrees, with what in addition to drying eliminates viruses and bacteria, which do not resist that temperature.

Hot air drying does not rub on clothes like a tumble dryer, so it is ideal for delicate garments.

With the extra effect that it also heats the room, and extends the perfume of the fabric softener. And the clothes are almost ironed.

When unfolded it has 5 hangers that allow it to dry at the same time up to 12 kilos of clothes.

The hangers are covered with a cover (see news opening photos) to maximize drying and prevent heat from spreading.

Has a timer allowing to program drying and automatic stop in a range of 0 to 180 minutes.

A thin garment can dry in just a few minutes, while something thicker like a wool sweater or jeans can take a few hours. But certainly much less than the 24 hours air drying would require in winter.

