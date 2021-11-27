In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Now that we are practically immersed in the middle of winter, with freezing temperatures, there is a lot of social life inside our houses, inviting our closest friends and family to enjoy our exquisite dishes, but it is always convenient to surround yourself of a good kitchen robot.

Many of these kitchen robots can certainly escape our budget, but thanks to offers like the ones we can see on Black Friday, we can get some at really outrageous prices, and that will serve us to cook dozens and dozens of dishes.

And now the Cecotec Mambo 10090 kitchen robot is on offer at only 299 euros with a discount of 150 euros compared to its previous price, and in a product that you can receive in the next few days with a full guarantee. You have it too in the Cecotec store at the same price.



Food processor with 30 functions, built-in scale, 3.3-liter stainless steel jug and two-level steamer. It has 10 programmable speed and temperature levels and offers guided cooking through the mobile app.

East kitchen robot Cecotec Mambo 10 090 to 299 euros has a 33% discount for a limited time, and it is a multifunction robot with up to 30 functions, which will allow you to make dozens of dishes that you like so much with great simplicity.

Some of his 30 functions They include chopping, mincing, liquefying, grinding, pulverizing, reheating, emulsifying and many more. We can also use its intuitive dedicated application that gives us access to more than 200 succulent recipes from great chefs that we can follow to perfection.

Includes the call Havana jug, which is perfect for those foods that require great delicacy. It is a stainless steel jug with a high non-stick ceramic coating, achieving excellent results in this type of preparation.

As if that were not enough, this kitchen robot incorporates a high precision scale capable of weighing all the food that we put in the jar, saving space and also money without having to buy another similar scale.

The robot also allows us to cook without a lid thanks to the function called “zero speed” that cooks, boils or sautées without setting speed, as you would with a common pot or pan.

It is also a customizable robot that allows you to program from one second to 12 o’clock and also has an intelligent heating power system that ranges from 0 to 10 levels capable of simulating a traditional fire with soft, medium or strong flames.