One of the main activities that we must do to maintain good shape is cardio, and although it is advisable to do it outside, sometimes it is not possible due to the level of contamination or the low or high temperatures, so you would have to go to a gym or stay home.

And if you don’t want to go to a gym, you can always have your own electric treadmill at home, a treadmill for both running and walking that will allow you take off that couple of kilos how much they bother you or simply to improve your health.

And now you can buy the HOMCOM folding treadmill for only 194.99 euros, in a product reduced by 15 euros compared to its previous price and that you can receive at home during the next few days.

The HOMCOM treadmill is on sale at 194.99 euros, at a discount of 7% compared to its previous price and that being foldable you can store it at home without any difficulty.

This folding treadmill helps us burn calories and lose that excess weight, but also to get in shape or directly maintain a good health line.

It has LCD display to track speed, also of time, distance and calories burned, and being electric it has a reliable, smooth and silent operation.

As usual in this type of tapes, it has a emergency stop function and comes with safety lock, allowing us to perform that exercise at home that was previously unthinkable.