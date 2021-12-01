The future of urban mobility seems that it will not only be electric, but it will also be airborne. And to be convinced, you just have to look at the large number of projects that are underway, like the one we are dealing with today.

After filling the electric car citiesThe intention now is for taxis to leave the roads, or so it seems if we pay attention to the projects that come to us from the United States, Europe and Asia.

And from this last continent, specifically from China, we receive new images of Pantuo Pantala Concept H, an eVTOL air taxi that is still in an early stage of development but already promises certain returns.

The Pantuo Pantala Concept H seen from the outside looks like a spaceship, there is no doubt. A futuristic central cabin for five passengers, 22 fans spread over two large rows, Formula 1 nose to avoid air resistance, totally electric …

The Pantala is designed to tilt all its wings, which makes vertical flight much more efficient, allowing you to get down to the ground and take off smoothly in the middle of a busy street.

Regarding the technical specifications referring to autonomy and speed, the Chinese project stands out as it promises up to 250 km of autonomy and maximum speeds of 300 km / h, which would make this taxi also cover travel between cities.

And these are all the details we have for the moment, since the Chinese company has not provided further details: a few data and some very impressive renders.

If the flying taxi is a reality we do not know, not even if there are prototypes flying in closed circuits before presenting themselves to the world, so everything we have told you could be a reality in a few years or another project that remains in nothing before seeing the light.