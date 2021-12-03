Dragon Ball is today one of the most popular licenses in the world, since, far from ceasing its popularity after the end of Dragon Ball Z, Akira Toriyama’s saga has only gained fans one after another over time, resulting in the resumption of the manga and anime (although this is currently on hiatus) through Dragon ball super, which tells the story that occurred between Buu’s defeat and the martial arts tournament in which Goku met Uub.

All this being said, one of the most popular characters in Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super is Future Trunks, the son of Vegeta and Bulma who during the Cell saga appeared in front of Goku and company to warn about the danger of the Androids, which would end up leading to the arrival of the aforementioned Cell. Having said all this, despite only appearing in that arc in Dragon Ball Z and in that of Black Goku in Dragon Ball Super (movies and other media aside), the truth is that this character has earned great affection from fans.

A female cosplay based on the Trunks of the future from the Cell and the Androids arc

This is the least curious, since, the direct consequence of this fanaticism is that his younger version has received a lot of rejection from the fans due to their very different personalities. However, this also means that we can see authentic masterpieces, whether in the form of drawings, videos, animations or, as it is in this case, This female Trunks from the future cosplay:

As you can see, this cosplay corresponds to the arc version of Cell, as can be seen by his purple hair from the 80s and 90s, unlike the modern version that has opted for a blue hair more similar to that of her mother, Bulma. Likewise, it also has its mythical sword, which was used to make Freeza steak in his day.