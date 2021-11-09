Nowadays it is not uncommon to see cosplayers defy gender roles and make up their own versions of well-known characters. In the case of Pokémon, for example, it is very common to see female versions of James, although there are also Ash Ketchum himself. And they are as cool as the one of this cosplayer who went to a fair disguised as Ash and with her own life-size Charizard.

British cosplayer LittleJem attended London’s MCM Comic Conm a few weeks ago dressed as Ash Ketchum. A category cosplay, with all the details of the Pokémon trainer most famous, although perhaps what attracted the most attention was the Life-size Charizard that went with her. It’s not that he just nailed the Charizard look, it’s that he managed to the mouth will light up with red lights and smoke will come out, as if he was about to use one of his famous flare attacks.

THANK YOU All so much! For meeting me and my Charizard. I had an amazing time, thank you @MCMComicCon for hosting me and Charizard. And thank you everyone that lent a hand to move charizard safely around the con!#Pokemon #charizard #mcmlondon #littlejem pic.twitter.com/lB9141uCef – LittleJem (@ littlejem4) October 23, 2021

As expected, it was one of the sensations of the day and everyone wanted a picture with this peculiar Ash Ketchum and his Charizard to scale. It couldn’t have been too comfortable to walk around the fair in such a bulky costume, with lights and smoke included, so LittleJem wanted to thank «everyone who lent a hand to move Charizard safely for the fair.

<br>

Know more: Mix One Piece and Pokémon in a spectacular way: Luffy is Chimchar, Sanji is Torchic and more



Many years have passed since those first chapters of the anime in which Charizard ignored Ash, before they became inseparable, but it is still a whole iconic Pokémon couple. That’s why they deserved a cosplay as cool as this one.