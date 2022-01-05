As its name suggests, solar energy is a renewable energy that takes advantage of radiation from the sun to convert it into electricity. It is one of the easiest renewable energies to produce, especially in countries like Spain where we have a large number of hours of sunshine. The uses of this energy are very diverse and there are many projects in which researchers and engineers from all over the world are working after the search for a more sustainable energy consumption and respectful with the environment.

A facade that heats and cools rooms

The engineers from the Fraunhofer Institute have developed a modular facade powered by solar panels. Each modular dating unit measures 10 ” wide and 12 ” deep and can service a room up to 24 square meters. It contains a solar panel that generates enough energy to run a mini heat pump that is capable of producing three to four units of heat per electrical unit.

To heat a room, the system uses fan coils to pump the heat from the outside air inside, while cooling is achieved by extracting the heat from the inside and expelling it outside.