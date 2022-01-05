Buildings with central heating or cooling systems are major energy consumers, especially older ones that were built without regard for the energy efficiency current. In fact, the Government of Spain has already set a date for the elimination of central heating which will affect 1.4 million homes in Spain. The communities will have as a term until May 2023 to make the change that will end the central heating of buildings. Projects such as the one carried out by the Fraunhofer Institute engineers who have developed a modular façade that is powered by solar panels capable of heating or cooling the rooms of a building, could be a good alternative in the future.
As its name suggests, solar energy is a renewable energy that takes advantage of radiation from the sun to convert it into electricity. It is one of the easiest renewable energies to produce, especially in countries like Spain where we have a large number of hours of sunshine. The uses of this energy are very diverse and there are many projects in which researchers and engineers from all over the world are working after the search for a more sustainable energy consumption and respectful with the environment.
A facade that heats and cools rooms
The engineers from the Fraunhofer Institute have developed a modular facade powered by solar panels. Each modular dating unit measures 10 ” wide and 12 ” deep and can service a room up to 24 square meters. It contains a solar panel that generates enough energy to run a mini heat pump that is capable of producing three to four units of heat per electrical unit.
To heat a room, the system uses fan coils to pump the heat from the outside air inside, while cooling is achieved by extracting the heat from the inside and expelling it outside.
Those responsible for the project state that “this modular façade is designed to be adapted to older buildings, particularly those built between the 1950s and 1970s.” The purpose is that they can be taken to buildings that lack modern standards of respect for the environment in an easier and simpler way. implying a lower cost.
An alternative to renovating entire buildings
With this modular facade system it is not necessary to completely renovate the buildings, the original facades can be replace and replace by these solar panel modules in a few hourssays the team. Also, as technology advances, the modules could be easily interchangeable with better ones.
For example, the team estimates that 30% of office buildings built in Germany between 1950 and 1990 were built using the ideal method for these modules. Buildings consume about 3,200 GWh of electricity each year, but engineers say these modular facades could reduce consumption to 600 GWh. There is still work to be done, but they will soon be ready to use to improve the energy efficiency of both old and new buildings.