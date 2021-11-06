This extension removes all the IPTV links from any video

Thus, the functionality is really simple, since we only have to install it in Firefox . Of course, it must be borne in mind that the extension requires many permissions to function, including access to all data from all websites, entering data in the clipboard, displaying notifications and accessing the tabs open in the browser. Therefore, it is advisable to have another alternative Firefox installation, such as the Beta or Nightly version, in which to install the extensions that may make us doubt about their security.

We talk about Stream Detector , an extension available for Firefox, Chrome and Edge that allows get all links of the contents that we see in streaming on a web. Using it is as simple as pressing the button for the extension, and it will quickly load the list of links in it. Very similar to what extensions like Image Downloader do, but oriented to videos.

Depending on the website where we are, we will see a link to copy or several. In the event that the default functionality does not work for us, we can try the different commands to copy the URL, such as YouTube, Kodi, FFmpeg, HLSDL, Streamlink, etc. We can also enter our custom commands. In the case of YouTube, the command copies the URL to enter it directly in yt-dlp.

By default, the extension is designed to display only the links that are in the active window. However, we can also put it to show us all the links available in all the open tabs, or those of the previous sessions in the event that the one we have active does not have multimedia content.

Also available for Chrome

In turn, the extension allows you to keep track of the M3U8 / MPD / F4M / ISM listsas well as subtitle files VTT / SRT / TTML / TTML2 / DFXP used by Apple HLS, Adobe HDS, MPEG-DASH and Microsoft Smooth Streaming.

The extension also offers advanced options, such as changing what the default click does so that it obtains the link of another modality that we use more. It also allows you to choose whether or not we want the subtitles to be downloaded.

Unfortunately, the extension does not support all current services, as there are proprietary solutions whose links you cannot download. Facebook and Twitter are blacklisted by default, but there may be other services where it doesn’t work properly for you.

If you want to test the extension in Google Chrome or Edge, there is one version available on GitHub for Chromium-based web browsers. Of course, you have to download the package and install it manually. For Firefox we can install it directly from this link.