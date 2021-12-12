If you like to read the information that people from all over the world share through the enormous Wikipedia encyclopedia, but you are not a fan of its interface, There is an alternative that will allow you to download an extension and redesign this website to your liking.

In September of last year the Wikimedia Foundation, which houses the free encyclopedia, announced that, after a decade, Wikipedia will receive a new design without changing its essence, characterized by its sobriety. The foundation states that “while Wikipedia’s content has grown rapidly, our interface hasn’t kept upDespite the change, the options that we present to you here are more donamic.

The website is called modernwiki.app and the extension it offers is available for three browsers: Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome and Mirosoft Edge.

The first thing you have to do is download the Modernwiki extension in one of the three browsers mentioned. When you have it, you can start “playing” with all its functions available to customize the interface from Wikipedia and see it as you want on your next visits.

When you install it, Modernwiki simply will apply the new look and features to existing Wikipedia article pages, without you having to do anything. Then you can start customizing the design. All current Wikipedia features are supported, this extension simply builds on the existing interface to offer improvements.

You can choose the themes (light, dark, sepia, slate, black); the fonts of the letters (there are different between sans and serif and you can also change the font size); the style (choosing the column width and line height); or the search (has an autocomplete with text and image preview).

In addition, this interface offers trends with the most read articles of the day, it allows you to set content to the left of the page to facilitate navigation (you can also hide it to avoid seeing them), you have a menu to change the language and you can create user accounts so that the Wikipedia options chosen stay personalized. That is, if several people in your house use the same PC, you can have four accounts to see your own interface.

If you want to go back to the old design you just have to press a button. The creator of this extension promises that there are “more improvements planned for the next versions”.