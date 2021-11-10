The Eternals hit theaters around the world and featured a very enigmatic and funny character. These were the statements of the actor who gave him life.

Marvel still continues to expand its cinematic multiverse and The Eternals it’s part of the hub in it. The film featured many characters that will undoubtedly help the development of plots in the future of the franchise. However, there is one of them that, although it will not add much to the plot thickness, it captivated the fans.

In this way, it is mentioned Karun, the personal assistant of Kingo, who has camouflaged himself in humanity as an actor of Bollywood. The secretary was played by Harish Patel, who brought a touch of comedy to the production and, with this, enchanted more than one fan.

The artist, who has extensive experience in Indian cinema and some participations in Hollywood, He referred to the participation he had in the project. In addition, he mentioned how it was the experience of sharing with Angelina Jolie, of whom I did not know much, surprisingly.

“To tell you the truth, I have never seen his movies. Maybe he had seen one of Angelina’s movies [Jolie], but I didn’t see it all; I can’t sit for a long time. I had only heard of them. I was called in for a table reading immediately after my audition, and all these stars were there except Angelina. They were all there. I felt like I was part of the family from day one”, Commented the interpreter.

In this way, the tape is already available in theaters since last November 5, 2021. More information is still awaited on the launch of it in Disney +. Some countries will not see it for moral reasons and censorship of the free expression of the community LGBTQ + in the development of the plot.

