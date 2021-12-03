In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Not everyone is lucky enough to have a real fireplace at home. If you miss the crackling of flames, electric fireplaces are a good substitute.

A electric fireplace is a device that works similar to a radiator or stove electric, but it has a system of lights and wood that simulates the flames of a fireplace, without actually having a fire.

You can get the Firstline CHE-320 electric fireplace with a 48% discount on Amazon. It only costs 99.90 euros, with free shipping within 48 hours. It represents a saving of 92 euros.

This electric fireplace measures 55 x 16 x 40 centimeters and you can hang it on a wall, or stand it anywhere.

It is an electric fireplace equipped with a 2,000W resistance that heats by induction, expelling the hot air through the upper part, with the help of a small fan.

It is capable of heating a room of about 15 square meters.

How is an electric fireplace does not require lighting a fire, or use wood or fuel. Nor do you remove the ash or anything like that. As we have said, it works like an electric stove: plug and play.

What’s more it is completely portable, it is easily transported to use it in different rooms, according to your needs.

The visual effect of the crackling flames produces a relaxing and welcoming sensation.

It is controlled with a remote control, and you can customize both the effect of the flames, as well as the desired temperature.

You can simulate that the flames appear more or less high, depending on the temperature you have selected.

It also has a timer spanning one week, and allows you to program the fireplace to turn on and off at the hours and days we want.

