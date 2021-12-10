In the world there are a multitude of things that you love, hate or not, and the coffee is one of them. There are those who cannot live without it and need it every morning like breathing and those who would not spend a single euro on one. In this Christmas season of gifts (and self-gifts) a coffee maker can be a very good option.

A practical gift that we know 100% that we are going to use and that, if we choose the right model, it will even look beautiful in our kitchen. So when we have seen this coffee maker Dolce Gusto De’Longhi lowered by 89 euros 59.99 euros has lit up our faces:





This coffee maker 15 bar pressure It has a removable tank of considerable dimensions (1.2 liters), which will allow us to forget about having to recharge it every little bit. We can use it with all kinds of cups, the height of the tray can now be adjusted.

Being a capsule coffee maker allows us to do more than 30 different hot drinks, From a cappuccino or expresso even hot chocolate or tea. Taking care of the coffee maker itself to adjust the pressure of each drink.

It is a model available in two colorsin both black and white and red and black. So we can choose the design that we like the most and match our kitchen. And having a medium size to small, 11.2×27.3×28.8 cm, we can integrate it into any corner.

Nescafé Dolce Gusto De’Longhi EDG240.W Capsule Coffee Maker, 1470 W, 1.2 liters, plastic, White Read: Seven women's shirts from Massimo Dutti that go well with the entire wardrobe for both an office and weekend look





You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Jared Shopping in our channel Telegram or in our profiles Instagram, Facebook and the magazine Flipboard.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Cover photo | @paulaordovas

Photos | Amazon