Modern life is hectic, and we need to calm it down. This neural device relaxes, improves and trains your brain.

Just as we get in shape and take care of our body, we must also do the same with Our brain. The problem is that we do not see it, and it costs more to pay attention to it. But it is the most vital organ.

Many people suffer stress, lack of concentration and low productivity. There are clinics that treat these problems with neurostimulators, but they are treatments that cost thousands of euros.

The neurostimilator Sens.ai allows the most advanced healing techniques to be applied, but from the comfort of your home– and without the annoying brain helmets with suction cups and gels that are used in clinics. You can see how it works in this video:

Sens.ai It is a lightweight helmet with a headset that is worn on the head.

Has some neurological sensors that read all types of brain waves, including theta waves associated with relaxation and stress.

By reading these brain waves and heart rate you can tell if your brain is stressed, tired, or distracted.

With this data, activate various exercises that mix sensory stimulation (through headphones) and infrared lights distributed throughout the helmet.

This light is absorbed by photoreceptors in the brain, initiating metabolic processes that improve circulation and oxygen utilization.



These wireless headphones offer what is surely the best noise cancellation of the moment, with several different modes and L2HC codec.

According to their creators, with medical tests, the Sens-ai device calms the brain to reduce stress and anxiety.

But it also trains him to increase concentration and productivity.

Through an app it starts up 8 week training programs, which only require 20 minutes a day, 3 days a week. While these sessions are happening, you can do something else.

And this improvement in the brain is reflected in the body as well. Medical data show a 19% increase in speed of thought, 16% in precision, and 12% in reflexes, after 8 weeks of use.

If you are interested Sens.ai neurostimulator is being financed on Indiegogo, where it has already raised 2,313% of what it needed.

Of course, as expected, it is not cheap. It costs 883 euros, and will begin shipping next May.