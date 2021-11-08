Tired of being rejected multiple times when applying for different jobs as a software engineer, this Reddit user decided do an experiment to see if recruiters actually read the resumes people send. His conclusion is that absolutely not.

The obvious proof is the completely fake, ridiculous and absurd resume you sent and how this earned him interviews in a bunch of companies, like Notion, Reddit, AirTable, Dropbox, Atlassian, Bolt, Robinhood, Grubhub, AirBnB, Blend, and a ton more. Answers that I had never gotten with a real one.





The only one you have to impress is probably a robot





User AngelinaTheDev posted the Resume on the r / recruitinghell subreddit, where people tend to share stories of terror on hiring processes and job offers in the modern world.

The curriculum itself it’s a mix of basically cheap verbiage, with a lot of big names thrown in randomly (Instagram, LinkedIn, Microsoft, etc.). A mix of real stuff with fake stuff, and a lot of comedy, including multiple links to Rickrolls.

JavaScript expert, Mia Khalifa, and C ++

You just have to start reading the first lines and you know that If a human had read this CV, they would have immediately detected that it is an obvious trolling. In the “skills” section, Angelina starts by writing that she is a software engineer with experience building scalable systems in fintech, healthcare and the adult entertainment industry.

Finish off the paragraph adding that she is an expert in JavaScript, TypScript, Node.js, React AI, Mia khalifa, and C ++. But this is just the beginning of a resume that if this person doesn’t win a job as a developer in the end, it should at least win him a comedy special on Netflix.

Some of the best segments include things like:

I led a team of 6 engineers to mine Ethereum on the company’s servers.

Team Coffee Maker: I made sure our team of 6 was fully caffeinated with Antarctic coffee beans ground into 14 nanometer particles.

I organized a potato sack race that resulted in increased team bonding and cohesiveness.

Improved algorithmic effectiveness of LinkedIn search using VoldemortDB, Charizard, and Hadoop.

Organized and promoted the rally of the company Microsofters for Trump.

I infected 60% of the interns team with Herpes.

Phi Beta Phi – frat record as the person who drank the most shots of vodka in one night.





All those crazy things, the user explains, they generated a 90% response effectiveness in all the sites where they applied using the curriculum in question. Not only that, but it shows how he responds to various follow-up emails offering interviews, with links to the Rickrolls themselves, and continues to move forward in the selection process.

The comments are full of people with similar experiences or similar “tricks”, where the common denominator is that many of these companies use automated systems that only search for keywords (large companies, specific technologies and languages, etc.) in CVs and discard to everyone else not including these things.

The lack of human review is noticeable, and for those who want to try for themselves, a link to Google Docs with the CV document is public and ready only to replace personal data. If nobody reads what the CV says, basically it is a matter of cheating the system, and managing to get a foot in the door until you get an interview with a real human.