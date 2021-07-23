As time goes by, deepfake they are more surprising, but at the same time dangerous. While they are a testament to how far artificial intelligence has come in recent years, they could also be a means of misleading people. The technology that we will introduce you to today, however, has a completely different purpose: mark a before and after in the film dubbing process.

According to information from Wired, this technology was developed by Flawless, a British firm that, After verifying that the dubbing in films was deficient, they decided to resort to artificial intelligence and deepfake to try to solve the problem. It is worth mentioning that this company was founded by Scott mann, a filmmaker recognized for feature films such as ‌The Tournament, Heist Y Final Score.

So Flawless went to work to create a film dubbing solution based on artificial intelligence. The initial idea was simple: change the language an actor speaks on the big screen. However, this represented a challenge for several reasons. The first of them, that the dialogues usually change in the dubbing, being necessary to adapt the movement of their lips. Also, sentences may be longer or shorter than the original conversation.

The deepfake they could revolutionize the cinema

Robert De Niro

Mann’s curiosity led to research on deepfake by Christian Theobalt, a German professor who had already shown interest in using artificial intelligence to improve film dubbing. To create this technology, Theobalt proposed to capture the facial expressions of the actors, and then do the same with that of other people by saying the dialogue in another language. Once the material is obtained, a process is involved that fuses the face and head of the main actor with the lips of the voice actor.

Although there is a world of difference from paper to practice, Flawless was able to create technology capable of doubling simple dialogue from iconic scenes. The first is a phrase by Robert De Niro in Taxi Driver which is now said in German. However, there are also experiments with Tom Hanks speaking Spanish in Forrest Gump; or Tom Cruise speaking his lines in French on A Few Good Men. Although they have not shared any video, Mann assures that its deepfake works so well that the audience won’t even notice the original language of the film.

Do the actors approve of artificial intelligence?

Beyond dubbing feature films with great quality, another objective of Flawless is that production companies can alter the dialogue of a scene that requires changes. The deepfake it would also prevent the actors from returning to the filming studios. Of course, the company faces a possible setback from the community of actors, since not many see with good eyes that a technology alters their performance. On the other hand, there is the same concern as other variants of the deepfake, that is, that the AI ​​is used for illicit purposes.

“There are legitimate and ethical uses of this technology. But any use must be made only with the consent of the artists involved and with adequate and appropriate compensation,” said Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, who serves as general counsel for the Screen Actors Guild. Of course, Flawless is just taking his first steps with the deepfakes Y it would be difficult to establish when we will see this technology in the film industry.