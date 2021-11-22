As every year, the CriptoLatin Fest (CLF) is celebrated, an event that was born in Colombia and seeks to integrate the Latam community, it will be held on December 3 and 4 and highlight that, for the first day, the closing will be face-to-face from El Salvador. Unlike other events, the CLF has been characterized as a fun and agile way to show and address blockchain issues and in this 4th edition, it will be no different addressing important issues such as:

Blockchain

Stablecoins

Cybersecurity

Legality

DeFi

Crypto adoption

One of the main objectives is to be able to resume face-to-face activities that were limited by the pandemic. Therefore, the idea is that it be a hybrid event, that is, some speakers will make their presentation online and others will be in person. Among the participants, there are relevant people from the crypto ecosystem in Latam such as Jose Rodriguez from Talent Land, Elian huesca from Bitso, Anibal Garrido Founder of AnibalCripto, Will hernandez Paxful Latam Operations Director, Fabian Delgado placeholder image by Bitsionarys, André Bayona of Bitchange El Salvador.

At the end of the event, it is planned to make conferences with music in such a way that for the CLF community they can also experience the phenomenon that is happening in El Salvador. Santiago Guzman, Director of the event, indicated the following:

“We admire all the events in Latam, but our grain of sand is the experience, we want people to have access to something fun and, at the same time, be able to learn.”

And it is that, One of the characteristics of the CLF is that it has always been sought to emphasize the educational part in such a way that people have various tools that allow them to use crypto assets in a simpler and safer way. In that sense, Guzmán added:

“People may think they are only for those who are focused on technology and we seek to be inclusive by making it easy.”

The community will find an event entirely in Spanish and if it is in English, we will look for the translation. DJs, artists and crypto art, activities and experiences. Some of the allies that will be participating in the event include projects such as: Polkadot, Chainlink, Cryptofintech, Blockchain Land, Official Beermoney, Khephi, Asoblockchain, Paxful, Suárez Venegas.

