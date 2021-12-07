The Dark Souls series has formed one of the most loyal gaming communities in the entire video game industry. With this, it has also been generated around him a lot of mod creators, willing to create new content and improve the existing one within the titles, a great proof of this is dsfix, which greatly improves the PC version of the original Dark Souls (prior to remastering) allowing higher resolutions and fps rates than those officially supported.

Today we want to show you how this Dark Souls 3 mod greatly improves the quality of all weapons and armor. Created by the modder “Pink Bish”, this mod uses artificial intelligence to dramatically improve the textures of all the weapons and armor in the game, occupying a whopping 19GB.

Elden Ring Impressions – From Software’s First Open World

As is usual, this mod is only available in the PC version of Dark Souls 3. If you are interested in installing it and enjoying this notorious texture improvement, you can download it from your Nexus Mods page.

This Dark Souls 3 mod greatly improves the quality of all weapons and armor

And speaking of Dark Souls and mods, some fans have developed an entirely new unofficial Dark Souls title, under the name Dark Souls: Nightfall. This creation looks really good and will be released (again, for PC only) on January 21, 2022.