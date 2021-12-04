Thanks to this technology, it is possible to reduce radiation at Chernobyl as much as possible in five years, instead of having to wait 24,000 years for its natural decomposition.

The chernobyl accident What happened on April 26, 1986 changed history, but it also changed thousands of people and even a landscape that will not be the same again for thousands and thousands of years, but technology could help us clean the air and the soil reducing radiation.

Now the Swiss company Exlterra which is specialized in producing and commercializing sustainable technological solutions for the environment, in collaboration with State Specialized Enterprise Ecocentre (SSE Ecocentre), a Ukrainian state company in charge of environmental monitoring in Chernobyl, they have managed to reduce radiation both on the ground and in the air.

This technology called Nucleus Separation Passive System (NSPS), in Spanish Passive Core Separation System, has been testing in an area of ​​one hectare between November 2019 and September 2020 and at the end of this period they have verified that the levels of radiation pollution in the soil have been reduced by 37% and in the air by 47%.

While it will take nature 24,000 years for radioactive pollutants to decompose, this new technology could shorten this period and leave it in just five years, based on the test results.

This new technology uses concepts of particle physics and nuclear energy without the use of chemicals or harmful materials in order to address severe contamination and accelerate the decomposition of radioactive elements.

In general terms, the NSPS technology It takes advantage of positrons (antiparticles of the electron), which are high-speed particles, to direct this natural force towards radioactive isotopes in the ground and thus break the bonds that hold them together. Once the positron comes into contact with the radioactive isotope it reattaches an electron and annihilates the radioactive matter.

Sergiy Kireiev, Managing Director of SSE Ecocentre in Chernobyl, states that “these results are remarkable. It is the first time in 35 years that technology has managed to reduce the level of radioactivity in the soil and air so significantly. This is a real hope for the whole area”.

Exlterra notes that the 12-month reduction in radioactivity levels will allow them to return the area to its original state in a period of five years.

However, they are so convinced of these advances that they do not rule out offering this service to new Chernobyl areas or even offering this solution to other sites that have experienced similar problems, such as Fukushima in Japan.

In addition to treating radioactivity, the technology can also be used to treat other types of soil contamination such as heavy metals and substances such as perfluoroalkyls.