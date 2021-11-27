Not only do you need a good console to enjoy video games at the highest level, you also need a monitor with which to live the best possible experience. And if we talk about experience, there is nothing like playing at a high framerate. The Xbox Series S hits 120Hz in Full HD, and that is why this monitor can be a perfect buy. I know is about AOC C27G2ZE, and is designed specifically for gamers. Stays on Black Friday sale at just 199 euros, and is a must buy for any video game fan.

We are talking about a 27 inch monitor, with a size more than worthy to play, but at the same time without being giant to have to withdraw when playing. Its Full HD resolution is the maximum that the Xbox Series S reaches, making it a perfect complement to this console. And it does not rise in resolution because where the monitor shines is in the refresh rate, reaching 240 Hz, beyond even what the Xbox reaches.

Although it depends a bit on tastes, for many the refresh rate is a more relevant factor even than the resolution, because it is what gives us a more realistic and evolved experience with respect to what we have been used to over the years. In fact, this monitor is even interesting if you connect a PC or a console capable of playing games at a higher frequency.

If design is another aspect to highlight, and it is that it is a curved monitor. Being 27 inches, if we play too close it could be too big. But thanks to the curve of the screen it is not uncomfortable to play even if we are very close, because it generates enveloping feeling.

AOC C27G2ZE / BK – 27 "FHD curved gaming monitor (1920×1080, 1500R, 240Hz, 0.5 ms, VA, FreeSync Premium, 300 cd / m, VESA, HDMI 2×2.0, Displayport 1×1.2) Black / red 199.99 EUR

For its imaging technology we have a VA panel, It presents a good balance between speed and image quality. It looks better than a TN panel, but it is faster than an IPS panel, with a speed of color change in the pixel of 0.5 ms.

By only 199 euros now for Black Friday, this monitor gives us everything we can look for on a screen to play. If you are one of those who already have an Xbox Series S, or have taken advantage of the recent offer of the console on Amazon for 370 euros, this monitor is the perfect complement, and also a great option overall If you are looking for a curved 240 Hz gaming monitor at an affordable price.