Modern kitchens go incorporating more and more technology, either directly in the electrical appliances, in their structure or through gadgets that offer us certain functionalities with touches of intelligence.

The latter is the case of the new device that has been launched ASUS under the name PureGo PD100 and that aims to help us know if our fruits and vegetables contain any residue or contaminant potentially dangerous to our health.





Measuring 102 x 98 x 47mm and looking like a kind of next-gen connected speaker, the gadget is basically a ultraviolet light based optical detector pollutant particles that are present in fruits and vegetables, although it does not do so directly, but through a water solution.





Its practical operation is simple, although not immediate. First we wash the fruits and vegetables as usual we do, under the tap. Then we put the plug of the sink and fill with a little water, enough to make the food float (we can also use an external container such as a large bowl). At that point we take the device from its charging base and submerge it in the water.

At that moment, its internal electronics are activated and the detection of possible contaminants and pesticides that may have dissolved in the water. Depending on the detected values, it shows us by means of a LED lights code if they are clean (green color), if they are dangerous (red light) or if we have to continue washing them (orange light) repeating the process because there is still residue.

Along with this LED light system we also have Bluetooth connectivity which is used to send the information to the mobile phone, offering us in real time statistics and a history of the different analyzes.





As we can see, the operation is simple and the idea of ​​knowing if our fruits and vegetables are clean of pesticides and other impurities before consuming them is very interesting. However, the detection process by filling the sink one or more times with water seems inefficientIt takes time (about 2-3 minutes at a time) and is not something that many users in a hurry are willing to do on a day-to-day basis.

Price and availability

This curious gadget ASUS PureGo PD100 will initially go on sale in the United States for a price of $ 199 and it is already on the manufacturer’s website in case you are interested in knowing more details.

