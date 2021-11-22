The live-action edition of the famous anime Cowboy Bebop is now available on Netflix and one of its protagonists spoke about the experience.

Since Netflix released the news that Cowboy bebop was going to land in its catalog, the fans of this story are eager to see what the adaptation that the service has prepared will be like. On this occasion, the platform will carry out a remake of the famous animated series from the late 90s. After so much waiting, it finally released the first teaser trailer and you can see it below these lines.

In this new Netflix adaptation, viewers will meet John cho What Spike Spiegel, Daniella Pineda What Faye valentine and Mustafa shakir What Jet black. To carry out this live-action series, they had the advice of Sunrises, creators of the original series and Shinichirô Watanabe, director of the anime. Regarding the direction of the project, it was in charge of Alex Garcia Lopez and Michael Katleman.

However, one of the most curious characters in anime, Ed, only appeared until the end of the first season of the Netflix show, all in order to increase the expectation for a second season. The actress Eden perkins, which brings it to life, he referred to it recently.

“Ed is such an amazing character. She is so vivid and brings so much energy wherever she goes. One of my favorite Ed moments in anime is definitely when there’s a riot at the Bebop and they’re being mean to Ein and Ed just shows up, heads butts him, and starts biting him. It is truly amazing. I’m so excited for people to meet Ed. He’s such a cool character. Even if there is only one scene, she adds a lot of personality and I think that’s great. I am very excited to see that people can meet her and see what she is like”, Mentioned the artist.

to everyone who’s been asking “Where’s Ed?” – you don’t have to wait any longer introducing newcomer Eden Perkins (they / them), who plays the role of Radical Ed in Netflix’s COWBOY BEBOP, now streaming pic.twitter.com/ttnL7xdTVb November 19, 2021

Now, the fate of this and other characters, as emblematic as her, can be seen on the platform. It should be noted that the initial episodes have been available since November 19, 2021.

Source: Netflix