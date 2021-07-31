The star of the latest Marvel movie claims the premiere of Black widow simultaneously in theaters and Disney + hurt the box office.

The Marvel’s Russian killer has a new enemy in her sights: Walt Disney Co.

Scarlett Johansson, who plays the superhero Black Widow in the latest Marvel release, filed a lawsuit against Disney on the eve, for which Hollywood sources say it could be more than $ 50 million (million) in missed bonus payments.

The point is, Disney simultaneously released the film in theaters and on its Disney + streaming service in July, a decision that, according to claims Johansson’s lawsuit, undermined their box office, which is the measure used to calculate how much the top-rated actress would be paid if successful.

Her portrayal of Natasha Romanoff (aka Black Widow) is the first leading role for a character she has repeatedly played on screen since He first appeared in 2010’s Iron Man 2.

Johansson says in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court which received guarantees of a wide theatrical release, which all parties understood to be an exclusive theatrical release.

All that changed in March, when Disney announced that it would make the film available simultaneously in the cines and through Disney + Premier Access, allowing subscribers to stream the film for an additional fee of $ 30, something that Johansson claims was a breach of contract.

“To no one’s surprise, Disney’s breach of the agreement successfully drove millions of movie fans away towards its Disney + streaming service, ”the lawsuit says.

According to Disney’s own complacent press release, the movie grossed over $ 60 million in Disney + Premier Access only on his first weekend ”.

It’s the latest battle in a growing war between movie studios looking for ways to release their movies during a global pandemic that shut down movie theaters and the people who make them with the expectation that they will share the benefits of success.

Disney wasted no time responding: “The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing because of its callous disregard for the hideous and prolonged global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic ″, the company said in a statement issued a few hours after the lawsuit was filed.

“Disney has fully complied with Mrs. Johansson’s contract and, in addition, the launch of Black widow on Disney + with Premier Access he has significantly improved his ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $ 20 million he has received to date ” Disney added.

Johansson’s agent came to his client’s defense this morning, saying that Disney “shamelessly and falsely accused Ms Johansson of being insensitive to the global Covid pandemic”, when all she was doing was asserting her rights as an entrepreneur.

“Scarlett has been a Disney partner on nine films, which have earned Disney and its shareholders billions. The company included her salary in its press release in an attempt to weaponize her success as an artist and entrepreneur, as if that was something she should be ashamed of. “wrote CAA co-chair Bryan Lourd. “Scarlett is extremely proud of the work that she and all of Marvel’s actors, writers, directors, producers and creative team have been a part of for more than a decade.”

Scarlett Johansson sustains breach of contract

Representatives for Johansson and Disney declined to comment further.

It must be said that Johansson is the highest paid woman in the Marvel franchise. Her appearance in the 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, came with a $ 15 million guarantee that increased to $ 35 million when the film grossed 2.8 billion in theaters around the world, helping Johansson rank as the highest-earning actress that year at $ 56 million, according to Forbes.

Her lawsuit describes her box office bonuses on the contract as “very large,” reflecting the fact that she was the star of Black widow, a film that for the first time explores the backstory of the popular character he played in seven films over the past decade.

Nine of the 24 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe grossed more than $ 1 billion at the box office., an amount that would have meant an additional $ 50 million for Johansson, according to Hollywood sources who spoke with Forbes about compensation.

Black widow has raised 318 million worldwide so far, the weakest performance since Disney bought the comic book publisher for $ 4 billion in 2009.

Only The Incredible Hulk, the Marvel Studios film released by Universal Pictures, fared worse at the box office.

Johansson’s lawsuit follows a revolt between the best Hollywood talents against WarnerMedia, which faced threats of lawsuits in December after it announced it would release its entire 2021 movie lineup on streaming service HBOMax on the same days as its theatrical debuts, reportedly paying about $ 200 million, via modified settlements.

Johansson argues that Disney knew its strategy to Black widow I would cannibalize the box office but he was more interested in beefing up his fledgling streaming service.

“This surely won’t be the last case where Hollywood talent stands up to Disney and makes it clear that whatever the company intends, it has a legal obligation to honor its contracts,” said John Berlinski, the Los Angeles attorney representing Johansson, in his latest statement.

By Dawn Chmielewski in Forbes EU.

