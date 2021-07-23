During yesterday’s EA Play Live, Electronic Arts announced the highly anticipated Dead Space remake, but we were left without receiving news of the new Mass Effect and Dragon Age 4. In the case of Mass Effect, the last we heard was through its announcement at The Game Awards in 2020. But with Dragon Age 4 we have been meeting little details throughout the months. While fans have been viewing various conceptual arts, now the well-known and reliable Jeff Grubb has revealed what could be the release date of Dragon Age 4.

Sources familiar with Jeff Grubb with EA’s fantasy role-playing adventure have confirmed that the Dragon Age 4 release date would be centered throughout the months of the year 2023. As they have revealed since VentureBeat, an EA spokesperson indicated that there will be no announcement of the Dragon Age 4 date at the moment and has no plans to share it in the short term.

BioWare is building the next new Dragon Age as a single-player narrative adventure, much like previous entries in the series.

Having seen nothing of Dragon Age 4 During the recent EA Play Live, everything seems to indicate that the American company will begin to market it throughout 2022 with the aim of launching it in 2023, although we could end up seeing it earlier. We remind you that Electronic Arts CFO Blake Jorgensen said in 2019 that Dragon Age 4 would likely be released after fiscal year 2022 (which begins on April 1, 2022).