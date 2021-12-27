Beyond Good and Evil 2 is still a mystery, since Ubisoft has not given any information, beyond the latest rumors that have been indicating in recent weeks that it was a matter of time before the project ended up being canceled. On the other hand, the reliable leaker Tom Henderson was of the complete opposite opinion, since he assured that the development of Beyond Good and Evil 2 Go ahead and go long, with a launch window between 2024-2025.

Although, a few days ago, several users such as @thePSGirl, have been sharing emails they have received from Amazon about the Beyond Good and Evil 2 release date. Apparently the new Expected delivery date would be Monday, January 2, 2023. Obviously, this date is far from official, but it gives us hope that Ubisoft’s long-awaited title is still alive, after so much silence and uncertainty.

The version of Beyond Good and Evil 2 for Xbox One would have been canceled

That the development of Beyond Good and Evil 2 is slow does not mean that there are problems, since as stated by Guillemot, the CEO of Ubisoft, there is a lot of progress in the team and the game is forming in a very good way, in a universe fantastic, that will surprise all the fans who have wanted to play this new adventure for so long. Now, we have to keep waiting to receive new information about this long-awaited title that could be released between 2023 – 2025.