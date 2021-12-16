Although there are multiple addictions, there is one in specific that is quite common despite being so harmful. It is about smoking that is associated with hundreds of diseases and regardless of its danger, it is allowed in countries like Mexico. For this reason, modifications have been implemented in recent years to achieve more rigorous control. Although the work is still insufficient because much remains to be done.

Just to get an idea of ​​its impact, the costs of care for diseases caused by smoking represent nine percent of total annual health spending. All of this led to the proposal of reform the General Law for Tobacco Control. The goal is to establish all public spaces as 100 percent smoke-free and emission-free.

Likewise, the prohibition of any form of advertising of this type of products, adhering to the recommendations established by the Framework Convention of the World Health Organization for Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC).

The Psychiatric Care Services (SAP), the National Commission against Addictions (Conadic) and the Technical Secretariat of the National Mental Health Council (STConsame), work in a coordinated manner to prevent addictions and provide care for smokers based on the National Strategy Together for Peace, which contains specific actions for its implementation from the community.

Diseases associated with smoking

In Mexico, approximately 65 thousand people die per year due to diseases related to the tobacco consumption, since its smoke contains approximately four thousand chemicals, of which 250 are harmful and 50 carcinogenic.

A study by the Institute of Clinical and Health Effectiveness, an independent academic institution, revealed that in 2020 the direct costs of care for diseases associated with smoking amounted to 116,1151 million pesos.

Smoking affects practically the entire body, which is why it is related to cardiovascular diseases, Chronic Obstructive Disease (COPD), different types of cancer, especially lung, pneumonia and cerebrovascular accidents. In addition, it is the fourth cause associated with severe forms of COVID-19.

Lives that are lost every year

The World Health Organization (WHO) points out that the tobacco epidemic is responsible for the premature death of more than eight million people each year, of which at least seven million were direct tobacco users and more than one million were non-smokers, but were exposed to second-hand smoke and nicotine emissions.

While on December 14, the Senate of the Republic unanimously endorsed the opinion that will enter into force once it is published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF).

With these legal modifications, Mexico becomes the 29th country to declare zones free of consumption of any tobacco product at the national level and the tenth in the Americas region to totally prohibit any form of advertising, promotion and sponsorship of products. derived from tobacco, which will promote the right to health protection, especially of children and youth.

The reforms approved by the Senate of the Republic include the expansion of spaces free of tobacco smoke and emissions in public places such as work centers, public transport, transport terminals, stations, stops and other urban furniture facilities, as well as areas for the development of sports, artistic, cultural and entertainment activities, both in the public and private spheres.

This means that smokers will be able to consume tobacco and derived products in private spaces and on public roads, as long as they do not break into the places indicated in the law.

Any form of advertising, promotion and sponsorship of tobacco products is also prohibited, directly or indirectly, through any means of dissemination or communication, which will help to inhibit the access and consumption of these products, especially among girls. children and adolescents.