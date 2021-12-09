The field of health is too broad and is not limited to patient care. There are other areas of opportunity in which you can play as well. In fact, from the university, the interest in reading international specialized magazines is usually encouraged in young people. The dream that many doctors have is to appear one day in one. Although something few know is that not only does it take a lot of effort to publish medical research, but sometimes you also have to pay to have this privilege.

Some of the most renowned media They are The Lancet, Science, Nature, and The American Journal of Medicine, among many others. Some have gained popularity in recent months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Although the truth is that they focus on all kinds of diseases and pathologies.

Pay to be published

To return to the issue of the cost of publishing medical research in such journals, Dr. Gerardo Gamboa has the answer. Through his spine In the newspaper La Crónica de Hoy, he reported this phenomenon. Although it is often thought that the media should pay the authors of a study, it is actually the other way around. It is not something new but recently prices have suffered a considerable increase due to the arrival of the internet.

Based on their experience, the journal Cell charges researchers 8,900 dollars (just over 186,000 pesos) for their work to appear on its website as long as it is open access. The figure is quite similar in other publications such as Nature and Science.

It also mentions that a Mexican researcher had to pay $ 4,600 (96,000 pesos) for his research to appear in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.

I leave you another editorial that I published today in @TheCronicaDeHoy on publication costs. A growing problem that is hitting us very hard. pic.twitter.com/s77odOZly3 – Gerardo Gamba (@gerardo_gamba) December 7, 2021

Now, at least in the case of Mexico the National Council for Science and Technology (Conacyt) usually supports to get published a medical research. Although, according to Dr. Gamboa, lately he has limited his funds. The consequence is that many works can be disseminated in this type of media.

On the other hand, the obligatory question is whether it is worth paying for an investigation to appear in international journals of this type. The answer is varied from the perspective that is considered. Around the world there are various contests that reward the best scientific work and the rewards are usually quite attractive. While beyond the economic aspect is the prestige that is obtained by appearing in international media.