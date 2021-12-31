This cost the statue of AMLO in Atlacomulco, land of the PRI

A statue of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) was unveiled in the Atlacomulco municipality, a place that has been the cradle of PRIism.

Created by artisans from the municipality of Tlalpujahua Michoacán, this statue has a height of 1.80 meters and, according to Mayor Roberto Tellez Monroy, it was made to “break the stigmas and paradigms and make people recognize what was done. It is a recognition of the President of the Republic ”.

It is known that the figure of Andrés Manuel López Obrador is, without a doubt, one of the most controversial in recent years; one of the presidents who has received the most criticism since the beginning of his term, thanks to the way he does his “politics”.

It is striking that this statue has been built in a municipality that, historically, has been known for being the place where the PRI governors of the State of Mexico were born, politically speaking.

In addition, according to what some media have reported, the sculpture had a price of 50 thousand pesos and was placed on Isidro Fabela avenue.

It should be noted that the financing of the statue was served as a “donation to the municipality of Atlacomulco”, so it had to be invoiced to become part of the patrimony.

