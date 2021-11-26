But yes, not all, as we are going to see

Nevertheless, cosmetics brand Lush has gone in the opposite direction and it has announced that, in a sudden way and on November 26, it closes all its accounts on the main social networks for ethical reasons.

All brands want to sell, all brands monopolize social networks and try to endorse their products. Of course advertised by influencers of papier-mâché, who have no qualms about putting their hand to collect, whether or not they use what they advertise.

The reasons why the Lush brand has left the networks

Neither TikTok, not Snapchat, not Instagram, not Facebook. Lush announced that it closes all its official accounts in those 4 large social networks, including those of all its territorial subsidiaries (Spain too, of course) on November 26, 2021.

Their motives, in the words of Jack Constantine, CDO and inventor of the brand, are these:

«As the inventor of bath bombs, I put all my efforts into creating products that help people unwind, relax, and pay attention to their well-being. Social media platforms have become the antithesis of this goal, with algorithms designed to keep people scrolling and prevent them from disconnecting.».

«In the end, I have spent my entire life trying to avoid harmful ingredients in my products. […] There is evidence that networks hurt and put us at risk».

The Lush brand has always been advertised as artisan, sustainable and natural cosmetics, so it is not surprising this maneuver and its reasons.

In fact, it’s not the first time they’ve done something like this, and the British branch already did something similar with respect to Instagram and Facebook. For almost a year and a half, they did not publish anything in them.

However, it has not left all networks.

Aware that, in the end, networks are essential if you do not want to be invisible, Lush’s withdrawal is not total. Your channel Youtube will continue to operate on a regular basis and also maintain their official account at Pinterest.

And besides that, follow on twitter. Yes, seriously, on Twitter, there is the Spanish affiliate at their thing.

Do you know our channel @Youtube ? In it we tell you how we manufacture our products, how they are used, the wonderful stories behind the ingredients, the reason for our values ​​… Find out everything here 👇 #lushspain https://t.co/gLiqds81jt – Lush Spain (@LushSpain) November 23, 2021

The truth is that we are the first surprised that Lush does this and, nevertheless, remains active on the social network that seems to work thanks to hatred and not electricity. However, they continue there, although who knows for how long.

We’ll see if Lush makes the same decision with the rest of his remaining accounts, or in the end being too antisocial is going to take too much of a toll on them.