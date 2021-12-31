The stains that the mixture of sweat and deodorant cause on clothes are especially stubborn. This cleaning trick teaches us to eliminate them very easily.

We are supposed to get deodorant to avoid sweat stains, but sometimes the product itself causes stains on clothing, which are very difficult to remove.

This occurs when sweat and deodorant combine on certain types of fabrics, creating a stain that cannot be removed with traditional detergent.

It is especially difficult in white clothes. And it is frustrating to wash your favorite shirt or blouse, and when you go to put it on you realize that there are two stains in the armpit …

You can always use a stronger detergent specialized in stains, but they are quite expensive, and there is a risk that they will affect the color of the clothes.

Luckily that simple TikTok cleanup hack will allow us remove deodorant stains in a very simple way, using two homemade products that everyone usually has at home.

And if you don’t have them, they are very cheap. Is about bicarbonate and hydrogen peroxide. In this video we can see what to do:

As we see, you simply have to Mix two tablespoons of hydrogen peroxide in a jar with two tablespoons of bicarbonate.

A paste will be created that we must Rub over the stain with a toothbrush. We let it act for a while, a half hour, and we wash the garment with conventional detergent.

When the wash is done, the stain will be gone.

This cleaning hack works great with white clothing. It can also be carried out with colored clothing, but in this case you must first prove that the hydrogen peroxide does not fade.

We wet a hidden piece of the garment with hydrogen peroxide, and let it act for a few minutes to see if it fades. If nothing has happened, we can now apply the cleaning trick on the stain.

It is very easy to implement, and it seems effective. Do you dare to try it?