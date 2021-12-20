Surely many of you find programs such as WinZip more than familiar, WinRAR or 7Zip, among many others. These carry a good deal between us by making the corresponding functions and features available to us. To all this, we can add the fact that this type of application has multiplied with the arrival of the internet. The main reason for all this is that compressors allow us to combine a multitude of files and folders in a single file.

So we can share them online in a much faster and more effective way, as most of you have probably used at some point. Precisely for all this there are several software developers who continue to launch their own projects of this type. This is the case of a file compressor that will make you forget and put aside the most veteran alternatives. Precisely below we are going to present this project that will probably be very interesting to many of you. This is something that will be especially evident if you use this type of application on a regular basis.

To give you an idea of ​​all this that we are telling you, say that we are talking about the application called NanaZip. Specifically, we are talking about an open source and totally free program that you can download directly from its GitHub page.