Surely many of you find programs such as WinZip more than familiar, WinRAR or 7Zip, among many others. These carry a good deal between us by making the corresponding functions and features available to us. To all this, we can add the fact that this type of application has multiplied with the arrival of the internet. The main reason for all this is that compressors allow us to combine a multitude of files and folders in a single file.
So we can share them online in a much faster and more effective way, as most of you have probably used at some point. Precisely for all this there are several software developers who continue to launch their own projects of this type. This is the case of a file compressor that will make you forget and put aside the most veteran alternatives. Precisely below we are going to present this project that will probably be very interesting to many of you. This is something that will be especially evident if you use this type of application on a regular basis.
To give you an idea of all this that we are telling you, say that we are talking about the application called NanaZip. Specifically, we are talking about an open source and totally free program that you can download directly from its GitHub page.
NanaZip, the lightweight compressor for Windows
But not only that, but also its UWP version that we can download from the official Microsoft operating system store. In this way, the NanaZip compressor itself will be seamlessly integrated into Windows so that we can get the most out of it.
Developer: Kenji Mouri
For example, at this point we can emphasize that in order for its use to be as comfortable and fast as possible, integrates into the context menu of the system itself. Likewise, and how could it be otherwise, being a recent release, its interface has also been designed with a high aspect for the most recent version of Microsoft’s system.
Another interesting fact regarding its development is that this program is based on the popular 7-Zip. It is true that it is in its early stages of development, so it has to grow even more. In fact, the program developers themselves are requesting help internationally to translate your project into other languages not supported yet.
It is worth mentioning that it provides us with a simple user interface and is compatible with most compression formats most used. But as we mentioned before, to use the file compressor in a more fluid way, we can do it from the context menu of the system. This saves us from having to open the program’s interface as such to access its main functions.