It will not be until February 2022 when we can taste the Elden Ring from top to bottom, but for now we are content with being able to put the glove on the closed beta. The From Software title allows us to visit its first areas on Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Taking into account that the developer revealed that the work would have different display modes on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S, The Bit Analyst has made a comparison with the family of PlayStation systems. This is the result.

As always, we first have the resolutions and frame rates listed below:

PS4 : 1080p / 30fps

: 1080p / 30fps PS4 Pro : 1800p / ~ 35fps

: 1800p / ~ 35fps PS5: 2160p / ~ 45fps – Dynamic mode 2160p (typically 1620p) / ~ 60fps

The Analyst indicates that the quality mode of PS5 increases the resolution of the shadows, as well as the distance of drawing and in PS5 there is a noticeably greater amount of vegetation. Yes indeed, going through bushes or foliage has no repercussion in the plants themselves.

The frame rate on both PS4 Pro and PS5 is unlocked and it is on Sony’s next-gen console where 60FPS does not consolidate steadily. The textures are similar in the trio of consoles and the reflections follow the same trend. An important difference is in the loading times, since on PS5 it barely took us 6 seconds to be able to play, for the 20 of the other two.

In any case, we are facing a version still in development, so changes will be the order of the day. In the meantime, you can try to get your hands on the Elden Ring collector’s edition, although it’s going to be a bit tricky.