Álvaro Obregón became the mayor’s office that concentrates the highest number of Covid-19 infections in the country. Which is due, according to its authorities, to the prevailing population overcrowding in it.

How many cases do you have?

According to data from the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt), that capital demarcation is the one with the most cases of this disease recently reported, with 8,908 between July 15 and 27 of this year.

Barrio Norte, the town of San Bartolo Ameyalco and Olivar del Conde are the three neighborhoods that the mayor’s office has identified as high risk. This, due to the presence of Covid-19.

The distribution of Mexico by Mayor’s Office

According to the Social Development Evaluation Council (Evalúa), the resident population in Mexico City is unevenly distributed among its 16 mayors. Half of its inhabitants live in four districts: Iztapalapa, Gustavo A. Madero, Álvaro Obregón or Tlalpan, while the rest are distributed in 12 municipalities.

But in Álvaro Obregón the growth of irregular settlements has been detected. In other words, inhabited spaces where this development is not allowed. Evalúa detected that between 2000 and 2015, these settlements grew 332 percent in the demarcation.

Álvaro Obregón, the national contagion epicenter

According to information from The Sun of Mexico, Among the 30 Mexican municipalities with the most recently detected cases of Covid-19, those of the CDMX are the priority. But there are also municipalities of Sinaloa, Jalisco, the State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Yucatán and Veracruz, among others.

At the national level, Álvaro Obregón in the capital it is the one with the most recent cases, accounting for almost 9,000 in the last two weeks. They are followed by Iztapalapa, Gustavo A. Madero, Tlalpan and Culiacán.

The authorities are already setting standards

Faced with this situation, city hall authorities are already reinforcing the campaigns with canvases and posters. This, to recommend to the inhabitants of the same that they do not lower their guard in compliance with sanitary measures, such as the use of face masks, antibacterial gel and keep a healthy distance.

Álvaro Obregón, distribution of cases by colonies

Barrio Norte is located in the western area of ​​the mayor’s office and is considered a very dangerous area by the police authorities. The Olivar del Conde neighborhood is located in that same part of Mexico City and emerged in the sixties of the last century.

The original town of San Bartolo Ameyalco has its border with another old town, Santa Rosa Xochiac, in the Cuajimalpa mayor’s office. Both are adjacent to Camino al Desierto de los Leones and Villa Verdum.

Kiosk tests sold out …

The fear of the increase in Covid-19 cases generated an increase in the demand for tests in the only Health Kiosk enabled in the demarcation. ANDWhich is located outside the Diego Rivera theater, in front of the headquarters. It starts operations at 9:00 am. By then there is already a line of dozens of people waiting to be examined.

Sometimes at 1:00 p.m. the tests are already finished and there are still trained applicants who must return the next day to take the analysis.

