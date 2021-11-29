This weekend the Madrid Horse Week, the days of equestrian in Ifema, which has brought together a good number of well-known faces from high society, among them Marta Ortega and her husband, Carlos Torretta, who have come accompanied by their children and a few friends.





Of course, how could it be otherwise, our eyes have settled on the look of Amancio Ortega’s daughter marked by khaki cargo pants, a camel sweater, Nike sneakers and, what we consider the jewel in the crown of the outfit: A ideal camel coat that we are looking forward to Zara hanging it on its displays or, where appropriate, cloning it (which it does quite well).

And it is that it is a super special cloth coat, with a different touch since, beyond its simple camel tone, it has a red floral print and sequin-laden cuffs which gives it an amazing vibe. Come on, a sure winning bet with which Marta Ortega once again ensures that we are totally aware of the web in case it is launched.

Be that as it may, we have something to say: Dear Amancio Ortega, this year we have been very good … what less than having a coat like this in any of your Inditex stores, what does it cost you!

