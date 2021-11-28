Now that Christmas is just a stone’s throw away, it’s time to get to work in the world beauty. And it is that beyond the dinners on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and others, there are many events that we have ahead these days such as company dinners, with friends, among other saraos.

Therefore, today we want to propose a few easy hairstyles that we have been recommended by the expert stylists of Hair Time Barcelona to succeed in any of those occasions without having to complicate us a lot. So, this is our selection.

Bob with waves





For all those who have one of the haircuts that are pure trend this season, the bob and the bob midi, the proposal that they make us is very simple: create soft waves with a lot of body and show off a beautiful loose hair.

The keys to this hairstyle are given by Fran Siles, Artistic Director & Co-Owner from Hair Time, who tells us the following:

For a Bob Midi, dry well with the towel and put on root volumizer and a soft must. Dry the hair with the dryer lifting the roots to give them volume, once dry with a pair of tweezers or curling iron, take not very fine strands and go waving, for those who do not have or do not know how to use these instruments, an easy and simple way is to use handkerchiefs. paper, wrapping the strands around and making a knot, like this, all over the head, give them heat and allow to cool, then release and move the hair by putting a little hairspray.





Thus, for this look nothing like getting a good curling iron to which we will give a lot of play like the ghd curve classic (158.64 euros) and, without a doubt, a hairspray like hairspray Botany Rodolphe & Co (29.99 euros) which is a high quality product for finishing and fixing the hairstyle, 100% of natural origin, and that leaves the hair with a natural appearance without weighing it down, but fixing the hairstyle.

ghd curve classic curl – 26mm professional curling iron, to create classic curls, ultra-zone technology, black color

Semi-gathered with knot





Another ideal option is this. A semi-collected with a different touch that, in addition, is super elegant and in the longest hair it will favor in a spectacular way.

To perform this hairstyle, we just have to follow the steps proposed by our consulted experts:

First we prepare the hair as in the case of the previous hairstyle (the bob with waves), we will apply a little serum from the middle to the ends and we will brush the hair, then we will take the two sides of the mane and in the back at the height that we like it more we will tie a knot, As if it were a rope, we will fasten with some clips (trying not to see them) and that’s it, simple and original.





Pigtails





And we continue with another easy, simple hairstyle and with which we never fail. Undoubtedly, the quintessential hairstyle that is in demand lately even on the red carpet with different variants.





From the hairdressing salon consulted he tells us that “always with the hair already prepared as in the previous cases, we can make a simple but very elegant and current tail at the height that you like the most and with a more natural or more polished finish, with a bow or just covering the rubber with a lock of hair. Easy and young. “













The result in all cases is great. We write it down yes or yes.

A product that we could add to all these ideas is the Rodolphe & Co styling emulsion, formulated with mother of pearl of Brittany and ingredients such as Argan oil, Cocoa and Shea butter, Aloe vera and Silica that provide a natural shine without greasy effect while maintaining the flexibility and body of the hair, being perfect for defining curls, combing straight hair , structure hairstyles, or style hair when waking up. Its price is 19.90 euros.

Styling emulsion 100 ml Rodolphe & Co

Bun with braids





And, lastly, they recommend an ideal updo with braids that, in addition, is super easy to do and will delight many of us.

Having the same preparation bases as in the previous photos and staying at the point of making the tail, we divide it in two and make two braids (put some gummies on the end so that they do not unravel), then we make a double knot on each other. same and fasten with clips. A trick that we carry out at HT when we have finished updos and we want them to be very natural, is to pass the cold air from the dryer, not very strong, in different directions so that some loose hair falls naturally, we will finish by putting a little hairspray and ready to go. have fun.





You have to see how with two simple interlaced braids we can achieve such an elegant, modern and beautiful result.

What is clear is that we do not have to complicate ourselves too much to look great on any occasion. Now we only have to put it into practice.

Subscribe to HBO Max at half price forever!

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | @hairtimebarcelona