It must be recognized that the limited editions launched by brands in the face of the Christmas they are the most ideal. Be it cosmetics, makeup or styling tools, the firms put all the meat on the grill and throw real jewels, like the ones in this year come from Dyson.

Come on, if last year they conquered us with ocher tones, this year they make us completely surrender to their feet with these three wonders inspired by the team of engineers who designed the Dyson electric car and that they were looking for a timeless and elegant color palette that they have undoubtedly achieved.





So, first of all we have the gift set of the Dyson Corrale iron in Prussian blue and copper which includes a presentation case as well as a Dyson designed brush and comb.

As you well know, it is an impressive hair straightener that we love. Not only because they are wireless, which gives total freedom when using them, but they also have an impressive technology with three temperature settings whose precision is guaranteed by a dynamic heating system with integrated sensors that measures the temperature of the board. 100 times per second, in addition to having plates that adapt to each strand of hair. Its price is 499 euros.





On the other hand, we have the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer which is not only powerful but also very fast. It generates a controlled, high-pressure, high-speed airflow, being easy to operate, quiet, and capable of intelligently regulating heat to avoid damage from extreme heat. Its price is 399 euros and includes five styling accessories including the new accessory for frizzy hair.





And third, but not least, we have the Dyson Airwrap shaper That, personally, I will tell you that it is a tool that I use daily, not only to dry my hair but also to shape it naturally. For me it is an absolute must in my daily routine and if I had to choose only one of the three products, I would definitely choose this one because for my fine and long hair it is great.

It is equipped with the Dyson technology for intelligent temperature control that allows to achieve the desired style with less heat, thus protecting the hair from damage. In addition, as you know, it takes advantage of the phenomenon called Coanda effect which is able to catch the hair on its own, to dry and shape at the same time.

With it you can get from straight hairstyles, to others with more or less marked volume according to tastes, to beautiful curls, without extreme heat and with a beautiful shiny finish. Its price is 499 euros.

I said, three fabulous tools and that, this Christmas, they come with a beautiful, elegant and sophisticated style and that, in addition, each of them also include a brush and a comb of the brand in each of their sets.

Yes, they are expensive gifts, but the ones we will use daily and the ones that will last us for years and years.

Photos | Dyson