The kitchen has experienced a boom in recent months. A boom to which the little ones have also joined in many houses. In addition to television phenomena such as Masterchef, the truth is that during confinement the kitchens regained prominence, and in many homes they cooked with the little ones to offer leisure alternatives and family activities.

Now, we have practically got our life back, but many boys and girls have become hooked on cooking. But cooking, in addition to being fun, and helping us to understand the importance of food, or the origin of ingredients, also has its risks. And one of them, in addition to preventing them from burning, is prevent cutting.





To help us in this problem and take away the worry, the Zwilling firm launches Twinny, a knife for children with an anti-cut system. This tool, manufactured in the German city of Solingen (known as the city of knives), has been designed to train the little ones in the correct handling of a knife, and in an age-appropriate manner (although always, of course, under adult supervision).

The blade of the high-quality children’s knife has a special rounded design to provide more security in learning tasks to cut.





In addition, the children’s kitchen knife includes a adequate protection for hands and fingers, with which the product can be safely held and the knife is easily guided along it. The handle is made of robust plastic material, and is equipped with locking points for double-sided use.

Its protective finger piece also serves as storage sleeve and blade protection at the same time, this allows the knife to be safely stored.





And so that the imagination stagnates and you always have recipes to make, the knife is presented in a pack that includes a mini booklet with recipes.

Zwilling children’s knife price on Amazon: 29.94 euros.

