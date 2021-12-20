Over the past decades we come across various stories about child prodigies. These are extraordinary cases of people who at a very young age have been able to exceed advanced academic goals, generating admiration (and some envy) in the rest of the world. And 2021 has also given us a story of this type to know and value; Its the Laurent simons, who at just 11 years old he graduated with a degree in Physics.

The journalistic media began to talk about Laurent Simons in 2018, when at just 8 years old he completed high school in a year and a half, and made the leap to university education. However, the first step was not positive. In 2019 she started studying at the University of Eindhoven, in the Netherlands, but dropped out because they would not allow her to graduate before turning 10 years old.

As Laurent Simons told Newsweek Last July, in 2020, he began his journey at the University of Antwerp, in Belgium. There he undertook a degree in Physics, and did most of the study at home due to the pandemic. He only attended the institution for exams and lab work, he explained. Thus, in just one year he completed a degree that usually requires three to complete. And with honors.

But Laurent Simons is not satisfied. The young prodigy has already started his master’s degree in Physics at the same university, and in the future he will aim for a doctorate. And all behind the ambitious goal of finding the key to something as utopian as it is longed for by humanity: the inmortality.

Artificial organs may hold the key to immortality, according to Laurent Simons

While there may be a hint of childlike naivety in his statements, Laurent Simons seems to be very clear about the path he wants to travel. And his statements about the search for immortality do not seem to seek a media effect, but to expose an approach that could change people’s life expectancy forever. There enter a key variable: be able to study and develop artificial organs. This is how the child prodigy stated:

I am interested in immortality because my grandparents suffer from heart disease. I want to help them and I want to help other children so that they do not lose their grandparents. You could see immortality as a great puzzle. We have many pieces of the puzzle, which are different studies and investigations, and it is possible that the combination of knowledge from those studies will develop new knowledge and ideas. Something that interests me are artificial organs; I wish I could replace as many body parts as possible with them. I plan to study hard, gather a lot of knowledge, and then hopefully all the pieces will fit together and the puzzle of immortality will be solved. Laurent Simons, to Newsweek

Despite his ambitious goal, and beyond his appearances in some newspaper articles, Laurent Simons cultivates a low profile. The young man has an account on Instagram – which his family manages – with little more than 78 thousand followers. With some sporadic publications, it seems that he tries to lead a life as peaceful and away from pressure as possible. And it’s okay, so be it; in the end, the child prodigy is still, precisely, a child.