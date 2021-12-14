The most controversial Peruvian presenter in Latin America returned to public scrutiny, after the legal process that led her to flee from justice, accused of tax evasion in Mexico; now, Laura bozzo you can “tune in” on the web and even send Christmas greetings for a small fee.

Famous is a well-known website dedicated to the dissemination of personalized audiovisual materials by public figures. At the scene, the host of the popular television program “Laura in America” ​​promoted her new business, driven by the sale of messages as do celebrities such as former Miss Alicia Machado, actress Ana Layevska, Sabrina Sabrok, and the protagonist of the soap opera “La desalmada”, José Ron.

“I’m back on the Celebrity page. If you want a greeting, a congratulation for someone, you already know, you have to enter here. I will be here this December, which is a month of sharing, love and affection. I hug you with my soul, “says the presenter, who offers her messages for $ 30, that is, about 700 Mexican pesos.

Economic and legal controversy

The former participant of the reality show “The stars dance in Today” lost a defamation lawsuit before the actors Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto; since then its economic role has been questioned and a supposed handover of its properties is speculated.

“I do not have to pay a single peso to the man,” he said while apologizing for comments he made about the couple of actors in the middle of the announcement of their relationship.

“We came to ratify the criminal complaint we made for the misuse of my image … as you know, the Law says that no one can use your image for profit without your consent,” said Gabriel Soto, clarifying that these are two lawsuits. different The first one has already been won, in fact they got a direct statement from the Court of Justice, after five years a second lawsuit was filed for which we were also in court ”.

The actor insists that the presenter’s statements affected him and damaged his image with sensational headlines and the spread of rumors nationwide.

“This is not a public apology. The lady caused serious damage with the discriminatory expressions ”, the lawyer had stipulated.

