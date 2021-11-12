One of Marvel’s most iconic characters has already been in movies and series, but so far they are planning a reboot for the MCU of it.

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) started with the movie of Hombre de Hierro In 2008, the company had already been making some superhero tapes before. One of these was Daredevil, who starred Ben affleck. However, this did not convince the critics or the audience at all.

On the other hand, to try to give the character another chance, the producer tried again a short time ago, when she created the series with an alliance of Netflix. However, all this coincided with the purchase of ‘La Casa de las Ideas’ by Disney.

In this way, the franchise became the property of ‘The House of Mouse’, leaving out of the canon the titles that were with other chains, including the previous or The Defenders, where the vigilante of Hell’s Kitchen.

Come back or nothing

However, little by little there was talk about the arrival of the hero to the MCU. Everything indicates that it will be in Spider-Man: No Way Home and that after this, his debut, will be recurrent in this universe.

After the suspicions, David hayter, writer of the first two films of X Men confirmed that the study is developing a reboot of Matt murdock. What’s left in the air, for now, is yes Charlie cox will bring it back to life. This is what the screenwriter said.

«You know, they’re doing a Daredevil reboot and Daredevil was always a very important character to me, and I loved him, I loved the first way they did it. But there are certain things that I, you know, that I want to be able to adapt from the career of Frank Miller in Daredevil that really meant a lot to me. Um yeah I mean that’s really the one”, The actor also mentioned.

Now, the studio has not yet confirmed a release date or a possible window in which this will occur. However, the most likely thing is that the project is part of Phase 5. On the other hand, it may be that it will arrive as a series or exclusive material to Disney +.

Source: Small Screen