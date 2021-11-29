All my life I have been told “the important thing is not to clean, the important thing is to maintain it“And the truth is that I cannot agree more. Because cleaning can be more or less lazy but it is very easy (especially now with so many gadgets cleaning).

However, keeping our house clean for a long period of time is a task that is already complicated for us. Since after an intensive session of sweeping, vacuuming and mopping the floor lasts clean nothing and less. Luckily we have technology (and our loved ones robot vacuum cleaner) from our side.

They are an easy way to effortlessly keep your floor clean – we just have to program the robot and it will do the rest. That is why Black Friday and its offers have seemed the perfect occasion to get one. Specifically, we have looked at this model of Cecotec, the Conga 4690 Ultra, reduced to almost half the price by 499 euros 259 euros:





What strikes us the most – and we like – about this specific model is that vacuums, scrubs and mops. Which is a great extra, since the same device saves us having to worry about three cleaning tasks.

Another point very in its favor is that it is intelligent: when it runs out of battery it returns to the charging station and when it is full again it returns to the exact point where it left off. We can also control it by app, voice or remote control.





To vacuum it uses laser technology to map the house and plan its route. It has 3 suction levels and 10 cleaning modes. And for scrubbing it is also smart, since it has 3 levels of water flow (high, medium and low).

Cecotec Robot vacuum cleaner and floor scrubber Conga 4690 Ultra. Laser Technology, Vacuum, Scrub, Sweep and Mop, RoomPlan, Optical Sensor, APP Control, 2700 Pa, 10 Modes, 2 Tanks, Remote Control

