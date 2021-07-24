Today’s most popular photographers have already shown that the best photos in their galleries come from an iPhone camera. In addition to the potential included in the system designed by Apple, third-party manufacturers have taken on the task of creating accessories to enhance these functions. Thus, a case proposed by a Norwegian startup aims to turn iPhone camera into DSLR camera.

Currently, a campaign of Kickstarter drives this new iPhone camera case and a MagSafe case combo called Fjorden. It promises to turn the iPhone into a DSLR camera, while still fitting in your pocket. In this way, the built-in physical controls could, finally, reduce the eternal comparison between the iPhone camera and DSLRs.

The iPhone camera could work as a DSLR

According to the description available in the Kickstarter campaign, the Oslo, Norway-based camera startup named Fjorden manufactures the equipment, which is designed to provide the feel of a dedicated camera for the iPhone. It has a shutter button and dials that you can customize, just like on a proper camera. The Fjorden system is compatible with all models of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 series.

Part of the goal of the project is to maintain a slim form factor so the phone could still fit in a pocket. The Fjorden grip is 10.7mm deep (21mm, including the optional MagSafe sleeve. In addition to a slimmer profile, two features that Fjorden has over many similar products are a MagSafe-compatible case and a quick-release clip so that you can easily remove the grip when not needed.

Other Physical features of the case include a two-stage shutter button allows you to press halfway to focus and all the way to take the photo. Control dial can be customized to adjust settings, such as exposure and shutter speed, without the need to touch the screen.

It also has a multifunction button that is also customizable. You can use it to activate functions such as a flash, select a picture mode, and other available functions.. It also has a zoom lever that allows you to change the iPhone lenses to zoom in or out.

Fjorden offers an app that he says works with Apple’s photography tools. The company said that Fjorden will be compatible with other iPhone DSLR apps like Obscura and ProCamera, by the time it launches in February 2022.