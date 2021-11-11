However, Vantage Towers claims that, to cover the 100% of the population will be needed 7,300 sites , adding to the existing ones and others to be built. The associated cost to adapt or build them to 5G, as well as to equip and maintain them, will exceed the 150 million euros that appear in the Unique 5G Project . All this has made Vantage Towers consider it important to work on three keys.

Even though that him 85% of the population has fiber coverage, and the 99.7% Of the large urban centers already have access with this connectivity, broadband only reaches 63% of rural areas. The hundreds of millions of euros that the Government has budgeted for aid in recent and coming years seek to alleviate this deficiency.

So affirms it Vantage Towers , which highlights that total connectivity is key to guaranteeing growth in the Spanish economy, as well as bringing technological advances to the population to alleviate the Rural exodus and enhance the productive fabric . The company has analyzed the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan of the Government of Spain , and they have made several observations in this regard.

Aid is not enough: three more changes are needed

The first is that they must reuse all existing mobile infrastructures likely to provide coverage. As a result, the number of new sites required is minimized, and the efficiency of available funds is maximized. If this is not taken into account, you run the risk of not reaching the ultimate goal of connecting the entire territory.

The second is subsidize active equipment to guarantee the return on the liabilities investments. If you only invest in passive equipment (towers, masts, poles, conduits, electrical network up to antennas, etc.), the investment may not be useful in some cases. If the active equipment is not also subsidized (for example, the antennas themselves), there may be areas that receive the installation, but then do not have antennas to broadcast because it is not a profitable area for the operator.

The third and last is reduce recurring costs to ensure that the service lasts over time. To do this, it is necessary to reduce the costs associated with these infrastructures to ensure that they are viable in the long term. Among those costs that must be reduced are, above all, those related to administration. A good idea would be to use public sites at no cost for the construction of new sites, or to eliminate fees associated with these infrastructures, such as the ecological fees that exist in Catalonia. Work licenses must also be streamlined and access and connection authorization processes accelerated in order to install new electrical connections to ensure that projects are carried out within the indicated period.

In short, we see that the network deployment in rural areas you are going to be more complex than expected, since you have to take into account many variables related to its cost, something that does not happen in large populated areas with municipalities with more than several thousand inhabitants.