The tool performs a risk score that supports the online calculator and decision aid.

The myCOVID19VisitRisk calculator and decision aid provides people with a mechanism to assess their level of risk from COVID-19. Based on chosen criteria, such as age, sex, pre-existing health conditions, and visitation considerations, a low, moderate, high, or very high risk category will be assigned.

Expert-informed general public health guidance on how to visit safer with others is accompanied with all risk assessment results.

Calculator limitations

There is the possibility of a misclassification of a person’s risk, as the calculator’s predictability and decision aid have not been validated and have been developed based on expert consensus.

However, the developers note that a careful effort was made to align the predictions with the existing scientific literature to ensure that risk scores were assigned appropriately.