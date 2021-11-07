In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Christmas is approaching and with it the need to have to make all our purchases ahead of time so as not to run out of that electronic device that we love so much, and as surely you already have. samsung mobile phone, the next step in this regard would be to have one of the best tablets on the market and now at a very low price.

And the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE that appeared on the market last May, is right now with one of the lowest offers since its launch, being able to get the Wi-Fi version with 64 GB of storage at a very interesting price.

So the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is only 471 euros on Amazon, a device that you can receive in your home throughout the coming week before the holidays arrive since it is very difficult to find units of this type of product later.

The brand new 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is on sale at only 471 euros on Amazon

This 12.4-inch tablet in the form of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE at 471 euros, It is the model that is marketed with Wi-Fi and 64 GB of storage.

It is a tablet that is valid for both productivity and entertainment, which is characterized by having a standard stylus which offers you a natural writing experience. It is capable of digitizing your words in real time and editing them with even simple gestures.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts. Read: Controversial Safari redesign on iPadOS 15 is now optional

This tablet also stands out for its 12.4-inch screen size and is supported by the Snapdragon 750G processor that makes all our applications go very fluid to be able to use them for productivity and it is also capable of moving the latest titles on the market prepared for Android.

It should be noted that it is a tablet with nothing less than 10,090 mAh battery, which could give us up to 13 hours to watch videos a day, and depending on its use it is likely that you do not need or need to charge it on a daily basis.