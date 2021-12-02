An interesting comparison between two stores Fresko and Liverpool It was made by an architect, who concluded that the marketing ruined the image of one of these, due to the misuse of colors and spaces to carry out the promotion of their premises.

These types of comparisons highlight how important the physical point of sale has become and how while some consider that these spaces deserve the authorship of great architects, others are content to erect spaces that apparently are ruined by large promotions and a bad selection of colors, as well as the use of the spaces that these places have.

A comparison between two powerful stores

If La Comer and Liverpool have something, it is that they are two powerful brands in the supermarkets and department stores segment, respectively, that each of them leads. Despite competing in totally different areas, a common point between the two is the architecture of their physical points of sale and the verdict of a specialist ended one of them.

The architect Felo Flores made a comparison between the Liverpool and La Comer stores and his simple analysis has earned him more than 215 thousand views on TikTok, where he has analyzed very important details to conclude which store was ruined by marketing.

Within his analysis, he started with Liverpool, ensuring that it was a store that stood out for having decorative elements from Opticretos, a firm specializing in precast concrete panels.

When it was the turn of the La Comer or Fresko store, the analysis was different and she regretted that it had views of green in a tremendously striking tone.

“I would like to know who was the brilliant mind that said ‘wey let’s put the color chinga pupil green because it is the image of eating. They wanted to attract attention, they succeeded, ‘”explained the architect.

The importance of the physical store

The comparison of the stores and how one of them has become a lousy visual reference for the consumer, warns us of the capacity of creativity, especially at a point of sale.

The relevance of a physical store has been patented today, especially due to the functionality that these spaces have and the interest they achieve when offering an experience, which is today one of the elements most valued by the consumer in a brand and there are no excuses for not fulfilling a message.

