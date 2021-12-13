This book teaches you everything a sales professional should know

Here in a small, compact, and concise format are the basics of how to persuade more people, more effectively, more ethically, and more often.

Ziglar draws on his most important sales experiences and shows that while the basic principles of sales remain static, those who are dedicated to sales must continue to learn, live and watch: learning from the past but not staying there; living in the present holding on to every second of every day; and looking to the future with hope, optimism and education. The tips outlined will not only keep your customers happy and increase your income, but will also teach you ideas and fundamentals that will improve your quality of life, which is the most important thing. Content extracted from Zig Ziglar Sales.

Sales 101: What Every Successful Professional Salesperson Needs to Know