This book reveals what it says are the strategies for the point of sale

A store (point of sale) is a commercial space with a unique scope and determines tasks that manage to be innovative when thinking about the market and not only that, in the way in which brands end up taking advantage of these elements.

Regardless of the size of the companies, Yoan montolio says he is convinced in his work Strategies for the Point of Sale (Spanish Edition), that the point of sale can be taught as a subject to any business.

The work does not disappoint and shows a complete methodology in which it reveals the principles of shopper marketing, category management and cases, as well as anecdotes collected in the 10 years of experience in the distribution of consumer products in which it has specialized.

In the ligro the practical duality between marketing and commercial is explained, as well as the best resources to implement them. The work explains to us how to implement strategies focused on the shopper, as well as the basic principles from which it is possible to establish a good organization and deep knowledge of the subject focused on commerce and especially, in organizational activities that require the greatest dynamism in the market when implementing results.

“This book will not describe how to write strategies for the departments of Marketing, Supply Chain (supply), Accounts (…) but it will teach them how to write growth strategies for Category, Product Portfolio, Accommodation of said portfolio, of Promotion and will teach them its processes “, explains the author.

