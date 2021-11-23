This book helps you be a leading brand

A leading brand has all the potential in the market to be able to establish trends and motivate to be followed with them, to create references that today are not wasted.

Being a leading brand is the dream of any entrepreneur or already established business and in order to leave behind the practices that are leading your business to remain static, it is important that you do works that will help you change your vision.

On RED Marketing: The Three Ingredients of Leading Brands his actor Greg creed warns us that it is possible to build powerful marketing campaigns, with the RED methodology, an extremely simple and transparent method to understand the growth of your brand. The work is a great reminder that it is possible to build results with a method that does not require more knowledge than understanding relevance, ease and distinction.

